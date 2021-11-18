Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Eternals

2. (-) The Battle At Lake Changjin

3. (2) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

4. (3) No Time To Die

5. (-) The Addams Family 2

6. (-) Don't Breathe 2

7. (4) Dune

8. (5) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

9. (-) Arashi Anniversary Tour 5x20 Film Record Of Memories

10. (6) Late Night Ride

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Eternals

2. (-) Clifford The Big Red Dog

3. (2) Dune

4. (3) No Time To Die

5. (4) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

6. (5) Ron's Gone Wrong

7. (-) Belfast

8. (6) The French Dispatch

9. (8) Spencer

10. (9) Antlers

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 18, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Subscribe
