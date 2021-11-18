Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Eternals
2. (-) The Battle At Lake Changjin
3. (2) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
4. (3) No Time To Die
5. (-) The Addams Family 2
6. (-) Don't Breathe 2
7. (4) Dune
8. (5) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
9. (-) Arashi Anniversary Tour 5x20 Film Record Of Memories
10. (6) Late Night Ride
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Eternals
2. (-) Clifford The Big Red Dog
3. (2) Dune
4. (3) No Time To Die
5. (4) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
6. (5) Ron's Gone Wrong
7. (-) Belfast
8. (6) The French Dispatch
9. (8) Spencer
10. (9) Antlers
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com