Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    35 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Eternals

2. (1) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

3. (2) No Time To Die

4. (3) Dune

5. (5) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

6. (4) Late Night Ride

7. (7) Ron's Gone Wrong

8. (6) Halloween Kills

9. (8) Antlers

10. (-) Rock Dog 2: Rock Around The Park

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Eternals

2. (1) Dune

3. (3) No Time To Die

4. (5) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

5. (8) Ron's Gone Wrong

6. (10) The French Dispatch

7. (2) Halloween Kills

8. (-) Spencer

9. (6) Antlers

10. (7) Last Night In Soho

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

