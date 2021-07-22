Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Black Widow

2. (2) Fast & Furious 9

3. (-) Space Jam: A New Legacy

4. (-) The Ice Road

5. (-) Ghost Mansion

6. (3) A Quiet Place Part II

7. (4) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

8. (6) In The Heights

9. (5) Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

10. (7) Cruella

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Space Jam: A New Legacy

2. (1) Black Widow

3. (-) Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions

4. (2) F9: The Fast Saga

5. (3) The Boss Baby: Family Business

6. (4) The Forever Purge

7. (5) A Quiet Place Part II

8. (-) Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

9. (6) Cruella

10. (-) Pig

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

