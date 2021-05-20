Top 10 Movies

    36 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) My Love

2. (2) Wrath Of Man

3. (4) Once Upon A Time In Hong Kong

4. (3) Those Who Wish Me Dead

5. (-) Great White

6. (5) Home Sweet Home

7. (-) Spiral

8. (6) Cliff Walkers

9. (-) 77 Heartwarmings

10. (7) Mortal Kombat

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Spiral

2. (1) Wrath Of Man

3. (-) Those Who Wish Me Dead

4. (2) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

5. (5) Raya And The Last Dragon

6. (4) Godzilla Vs Kong

7. (3) Mortal Kombat

8. (-) Finding You

9. (-) Profile

10. (7) Here Today

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

