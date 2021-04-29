Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Mortal Kombat

2. (-) Nobody

3. (2) Godzilla Vs Kong

4. (-) Dad, I'm Sorry

5. (3) Seobok

6. (4) Hi, Mom

7. (5) The Unholy

8. (6) The Father

9. (-) All U Need Is Love

10. (7) Raya And The Last Dragon

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Mortal Kombat

2. (-) Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train

3. (1) Godzilla Vs Kong

4. (2) Nobody

5. (4) Raya And The Last Dragon

6. (3) The Unholy

7. (5) Tom And Jerry

8. (-) Together Together

9. (7) The Girl Who Believes In Miracles

10. (9) The Courier

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Subscribe
Topics: 