Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Mortal Kombat
2. (-) Nobody
3. (2) Godzilla Vs Kong
4. (-) Dad, I'm Sorry
5. (3) Seobok
6. (4) Hi, Mom
7. (5) The Unholy
8. (6) The Father
9. (-) All U Need Is Love
10. (7) Raya And The Last Dragon
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Mortal Kombat
2. (-) Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train
3. (1) Godzilla Vs Kong
4. (2) Nobody
5. (4) Raya And The Last Dragon
6. (3) The Unholy
7. (5) Tom And Jerry
8. (-) Together Together
9. (7) The Girl Who Believes In Miracles
10. (9) The Courier
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com