Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Mortal Kombat
2. (1) Godzilla Vs Kong
3. (2) Hi, Mom
4. (3) Raya And The Last Dragon
5. (-) The Mauritanian
6. (-) Voyagers
7. (5) Minari
8. (-) Judas And The Black Messiah
9. (6) Promising Young Woman
10. (8) The Box
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Godzilla Vs Kong
2. (3) Nobody
3. (2) The Unholy
4. (4) Raya And The Last Dragon
5. (-) Voyagers
6. (-) Tom And Jerry
7. (5) The Girl Who Believes In Miracles
8. (6) The Courier
9. (7) Chaos Walking
10. (8) The Croods: A New Age
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com