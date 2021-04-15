Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Mortal Kombat

2. (1) Godzilla Vs Kong

3. (2) Hi, Mom

4. (3) Raya And The Last Dragon

5. (-) The Mauritanian

6. (-) Voyagers

7. (5) Minari

8. (-) Judas And The Black Messiah

9. (6) Promising Young Woman

10. (8) The Box

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Godzilla Vs Kong

2. (3) Nobody

3. (2) The Unholy

4. (4) Raya And The Last Dragon

5. (-) Voyagers

6. (-) Tom And Jerry

7. (5) The Girl Who Believes In Miracles

8. (6) The Courier

9. (7) Chaos Walking

10. (8) The Croods: A New Age

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

