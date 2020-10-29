Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Honest Thief
2. (-) Number 1
3. (1) Vanguard
4. (-) The Empty Man
5. (2) Jiang Zi Ya: Legend Of Deification
6. (3) Tenet
7. (4) My People, My Homeland
8. (7) Leap
9. (6) The War With Grandpa
10. (-) Mother Gamer
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Honest Thief
2. (2) The War With Grandpa
3. (-) The Empty Man
4. (3) Tenet
5. (4) The Nightmare Before Christmas (2020 re-release)
6. (5) Hocus Pocus (2020 re-release)
7. (-) Monsters, Inc. (2020 re-release)
8. (-) After We Collided
9. (6) 2 Hearts
10. (-) The Addams Family (2020 re-release)
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com