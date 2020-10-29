Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    54 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Honest Thief

2. (-) Number 1

3. (1) Vanguard

4. (-) The Empty Man

5. (2) Jiang Zi Ya: Legend Of Deification

6. (3) Tenet

7. (4) My People, My Homeland

8. (7) Leap

9. (6) The War With Grandpa

10. (-) Mother Gamer

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Honest Thief

2. (2) The War With Grandpa

3. (-) The Empty Man

4. (3) Tenet

5. (4) The Nightmare Before Christmas (2020 re-release)

6. (5) Hocus Pocus (2020 re-release)

7. (-) Monsters, Inc. (2020 re-release)

8. (-) After We Collided

9. (6) 2 Hearts

10. (-) The Addams Family (2020 re-release)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 29, 2020, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 