Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) The Diam Diam Era Two

2. (2) Tom & Jerry

3. (4) Detective Chinatown 3

4. (3) Endgame

5. (-) New Gods: Nezha Reborn

6. (5) A Writer's Odyssey

7. (6) Dragon Rider

8. (-) Supernova

9. (9) The Con-Heartist

10. (8) Soul

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) The Croods: A New Age

2. (3) The Little Things

3. (2) Judas And The Black Messiah

4. (4) Wonder Woman 1984

5. (5) The Marksman

6. (7) Monster Hunter

7. (-) Nomadland

8. (6) Land

9. (8) News Of The World

10. (10) The War With Grandpa

• Information fromboxofficemojo.com

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 25, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Subscribe
Topics: 