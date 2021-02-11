Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (2) Soul

2. (3) The Con-Heartist

3. (1) The Little Things

4. (-) Anti-Life

5. (5) Monster Hunter

6. (-) The Room

7. (4) Shock Wave 2

8. (7) The Rescue

9. (8) Wonder Woman 1984

10. (6) Shadow In The Cloud

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) The Little Things

2. (2) The Croods: A New Age

3. (4) The Marksman

4. (3) Wonder Woman 1984

5. (5) Monster Hunter

6. (6) News Of The World

7. (7) Promising Young Woman

8. (-) The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2020 re-release)

9. (8) Fatale

10. (9) The War With Grandpa

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 11, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
