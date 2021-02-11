Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (2) Soul
2. (3) The Con-Heartist
3. (1) The Little Things
4. (-) Anti-Life
5. (5) Monster Hunter
6. (-) The Room
7. (4) Shock Wave 2
8. (7) The Rescue
9. (8) Wonder Woman 1984
10. (6) Shadow In The Cloud
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) The Little Things
2. (2) The Croods: A New Age
3. (4) The Marksman
4. (3) Wonder Woman 1984
5. (5) Monster Hunter
6. (6) News Of The World
7. (7) Promising Young Woman
8. (-) The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2020 re-release)
9. (8) Fatale
10. (9) The War With Grandpa
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com