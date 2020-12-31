Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Wonder Woman 1984

2. (-) Shock Wave 2

3. (-) Monster Hunter

4. (-) Soul

5. (2) The Diam Diam Era

6. (3) The Croods: A New Age

7. (6) Violet Evergarden: The Movie

8. (5) Tiong Bahru Social Club

9. (4) Soul Snatcher

10. (8) Z

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Wonder Woman 1984

2. (-) News Of The World

3. (2) The Croods: A New Age

4. (1) Monster Hunter

5. (-) Promising Young Woman

6. (3) Fatale

7. (-) Pinocchio

8. (4) Elf (2020 re-release)

9. (9) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (2020 re-release)

10. (8) The War With Grandpa

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

