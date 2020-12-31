Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Wonder Woman 1984
2. (-) Shock Wave 2
3. (-) Monster Hunter
4. (-) Soul
5. (2) The Diam Diam Era
6. (3) The Croods: A New Age
7. (6) Violet Evergarden: The Movie
8. (5) Tiong Bahru Social Club
9. (4) Soul Snatcher
10. (8) Z
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Wonder Woman 1984
2. (-) News Of The World
3. (2) The Croods: A New Age
4. (1) Monster Hunter
5. (-) Promising Young Woman
6. (3) Fatale
7. (-) Pinocchio
8. (4) Elf (2020 re-release)
9. (9) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (2020 re-release)
10. (8) The War With Grandpa
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com