Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Wonder Woman 1984

2. (2) The Diam Diam Era

3. (1) The Croods: A New Age

4. (3) Soul Snatcher

5. (7) Tiong Bahru Social Club

6. (5) Violet Evergarden: The Movie

7. (6) Number 1

8. (-) Z

9. (-) Honest Thief

10. (9) Dear Tenant

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Monster Hunter

2. (1) The Croods: A New Age

3. (-) Fatale

4. (3) Elf

5. (2) Half Brothers

6. (6) The Polar Express (2020 re-release)

7. (4) Freaky

8. (5) The War With Grandpa

9. (7) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (2020 re-release)

10. (14) How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2020 re-release)

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 24, 2020, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
