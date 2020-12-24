Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Wonder Woman 1984
2. (2) The Diam Diam Era
3. (1) The Croods: A New Age
4. (3) Soul Snatcher
5. (7) Tiong Bahru Social Club
6. (5) Violet Evergarden: The Movie
7. (6) Number 1
8. (-) Z
9. (-) Honest Thief
10. (9) Dear Tenant
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Monster Hunter
2. (1) The Croods: A New Age
3. (-) Fatale
4. (3) Elf
5. (2) Half Brothers
6. (6) The Polar Express (2020 re-release)
7. (4) Freaky
8. (5) The War With Grandpa
9. (7) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (2020 re-release)
10. (14) How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2020 re-release)
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com