Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Vanguard

2. (2) Jiang Ziya: Legend Of Deification

3. (4) Tenet

4. (3) My People, My Homeland

5. (-) The Swordsman

6. (5) The War With Grandpa

7. (6) Leap

8. (7) Mulan

9. (8) Pinocchio

10. (-) Coffee Or Tea?

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Honest Thief

2. (1) The War With Grandpa

3. (2) Tenet

4. (-) The Nightmare Before Christmas (2020 re-release)

5. (3) Hocus Pocus (2020 re-release)

6. (-) 2 Hearts

7. (4) The New Mutants

8. (5) Unhinged

9. (-) Love And Monsters

10. (-) The Kid Detective

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

