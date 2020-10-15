Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Vanguard
2. (2) Jiang Zi Ya: Legend Of Deification
3. (-) My People My Homeland
4. (3) Tenet
5. (-) The War With Grandpa
6. (4) Leap
7. (5) Mulan
8. (6) Pinocchio
9. (7) The Eight Hundred
10. (8) The Tunnel
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The War With Grandpa
2. (1) Tenet
3. (2) Hocus Pocus (2020 re-release)
4. (3) The New Mutants
5. (4) Unhinged
6. (-) Coco
7. (5) Infidel
8. (-) Yellow Rose
9. (6) Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (2020 re-release)
10. (8) Possessor Uncut
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com