Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    9 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Vanguard

2. (2) Jiang Zi Ya: Legend Of Deification

3. (-) My People My Homeland

4. (3) Tenet

5. (-) The War With Grandpa

6. (4) Leap

7. (5) Mulan

8. (6) Pinocchio

9. (7) The Eight Hundred

10. (8) The Tunnel

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The War With Grandpa

2. (1) Tenet

3. (2) Hocus Pocus (2020 re-release)

4. (3) The New Mutants

5. (4) Unhinged

6. (-) Coco

7. (5) Infidel

8. (-) Yellow Rose

9. (6) Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (2020 re-release)

10. (8) Possessor Uncut

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2020, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
