Tony Leung , Simon Yam reunite after 30 years in top-secret movie

After more than 30 years, iconic Hong Kong actors Tony Leung Chiu Wai, 58, and Simon Yam, 65, are reuniting on the big screen.

In a top-secret movie about a sensational case which rocked Hong Kong in the 1970s, the two titans will face off against each other for the first time since their brief screen encounter in Bullet In The Head (1990).

Fans of TVB dramas will fondly remember their hit drama serial Police Cadet '85, in which Leung's hero cop battled Yam's thoroughly detestable and corrupt villain.

The upcoming blockbuster, backed by Emperor Motion Pictures to the tune of HK$200 million (S$34 million), also marks Leung's return to the Hong Kong movie scene after an absence of three years.

The award-winning actor of movies such as Lust, Caution (2007) and Infernal Affairs (2002) recently wrapped filming on upcoming Hollywood superhero movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

News of the Leung-Yam vehicle has brought hope to the Hong Kong film industry, which has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May last year, movie mogul Albert Yeung of Emperor Motion Pictures and actor Louis Koo, who heads the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild and has his own film company, announced that they will work together to produce 10 Hong Kong movies in the next two years.

Yam, who won Best Actor for Echoes Of The Rainbow at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2010, was among the first to pledge his support, saying: "I will help to act, produce or direct if I am approached. I am even keen to take up jobs behind the scenes."