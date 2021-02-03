Tony Leung Ka Fai's daughter posts sweet photos on his 63rd birthday

Veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka Fai turned 63 on Monday (Feb 1) and his daughter Nikkie Leung posted a series of heartwarming photos to wish him happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the best daddy in the world. I love you so so much," she wrote on Instagram.

The 28-year-old has a twin sister Chloe. They have been dabbling in show business for a couple of years with his blessings.

Their doting father, who took time off work to care for them when they were young, appears to be very close to them.

They had appeared on screen together in 2019 on Chinese variety show When I Grow Up, which had tracked his life with them.

In the photos, the father-daughter duo can be seen horsing around, making duck faces and hugging.

There is also a rare photo of the family of four, with him holding hands with his wife, radio producer Jiang Jianian, who has stayed mostly out of the limelight since their marriage in 1987.

Leung, who has been in the movie business for almost 40 years, has won four Best Actor awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards.

He credits his success to his wife who has stuck with him through thick and thin, even when he was a penniless actor.