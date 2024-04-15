Tony Leung Chiu Wai wins Best Actor for a record sixth time at Hong Kong Film Awards

HONG KONG –There were no major surprises at the 42th Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) on April 14, as hot favourites Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Jennifer Yu clinched the top acting awards at the ceremony held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

Leung, 61, won Best Actor for a record sixth time for his role as flamboyant con man Henry Ching in crime drama The Goldfinger, which is set in the 1980s and also stars Andy Lau, Charlene Choi and Simon Yam.

This was Leung’s 12th nomination for Best Actor at the HKFA. He notched his last win in 2005 for his role as a cynical writer in director Wong Kar Wai’s romance movie 2046 (2004).

The Goldfinger was also the biggest winner of the night with six wins, including Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Costume & Makeup Design.

Leung, sporting a crew cut, was featured via video link as he is filming in Germany. The star half-covered his face before smiling when his name was announced by the presenters, actress Anita Yuen and actor Louis Koo.

Leung’s wife, Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, accepted the award on stage on his behalf.