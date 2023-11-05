Tony Leung Chiu Wai lands first Golden Rooster Award for best actor

XIAMEN, Fujian – Tony Leung Chiu Wai has made history as the first male actor to have completed a sweep of the top acting honours in Asia: Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards, the Hong Kong Film Awards and, now, the Golden Rooster Awards.

On Saturday, the Hong Kong actor received his first Best Actor laurel at the Golden Rooster Awards for Hidden Blade (2023), an espionage thriller set in a turbulent Shanghai during China’s war of resistance against Japan in World War II.

Leung, who has been in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years, has won five Best Actor awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards and three Best Actor prizes at the Golden Horse Awards.

His feted roles are in films such as romance drama Happy Together (1997), crime thriller Infernal Affairs (2002) and erotic spy drama Lust, Caution (2007).

He received a Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Leung, 61, thanked Hidden Blade’s crew and dedicated his win to them during his short acceptance speech.