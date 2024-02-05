Tony Leung and Carina Lau in the spotlight with David Beckham at Inter Miami match in Hong Kong

It was meant to be showtime for former England football star David Beckham and Argentinian football superstar Lionel Messi, but they were upstaged briefly by Hong Kong celebrity couple Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Carina Lau.

Beckham, the president and co-owner of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, took the club, which counts Messi as its biggest star, to Hong Kong for a pre-season friendly match against Hong Kong League XI on Feb 4. The American club won 4-1.

However, attention turned to Leung, 61, and Lau, 57, when they walked into the Hong Kong Stadium holding hands, as fans snapped photos of the couple and cheered.

The two actors chatted briefly with Beckham, 48, with Leung sharing a shy smile while taking photos with the former football star.

Lau later shared on social media several photos of the encounter, including a rearview photo of herself holding hands with Leung. She wrote: “Welcome to Hong Kong.”