Tony Awards-nominated musical & Juliet to open in Singapore in September

SINGAPORE – Smash hit musical & Juliet, which was nominated for nine Tony Awards on Tuesday, will open in Singapore in September.

To be staged at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from Sept 21 to Oct 8, the show – which is rated R18 – will be making its Asian premiere. Singapore is the only Asian stop on the tour, which is running in Melbourne.

& Juliet takes William Shakespeare’s most famous love story and remixes it with some of the most iconic songs of the past 30 years.

It reimagines Juliet’s life if she had not given it up for Romeo, and accompanies it with a catchy playlist of pop anthems, including Since U Been Gone, Roar, Baby One More Time and Larger Than Life.

The coming-of-age musical, which had its premiere in 2019 at the Manchester Opera House, took London’s West End and Broadway by storm.

It went on to win three Olivier Awards in 2020 and is nominated for the prestigious Best Musical prize at the upcoming Tony Awards ceremony on June 12.

It features the music of Swedish pop songwriter Max Martin, a five-time Grammy winner, with a book by David West Read, the writer-producer best known for his work on television series Schitt’s Creek (2015 to 2020), for which he won an Emmy.

Ms Chantal Prudhomme, chief executive officer of Base Entertainment Asia, which is presenting the Singapore shows, said: “Singaporeans are not going to have to wait for years before they get to watch this unrivalled production that is ruling Broadway and West End.”

She added that it is not just for fans of musicals as “it’s a story so relevant today, told with such wit and humour, everyone is going to be able to connect with it in his or her own way”.

Book It/& Juliet (R18)

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Sept 21 to Oct 8; Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm, Saturdays, 2 and 8pm, Sundays 1 and 6.30pm

Admission: $68 to $238 from Marina Bay Sands (www.marinabaysands.com/entertainment/shows/juliet.html) and Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg/events/julietmusical1023)