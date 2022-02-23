Tom Holland's Uncharted leads US box office on opening weekend

LOS ANGELES • Sony's long-in-the-works video game adaptation Uncharted collected US$44 million (S$59.3 million) over its opening weekend, enough to lead the United States domestic box-office charts and solidify Tom Holland's star power.

The big-budget action adventure has been positioned as a key test of Holland's bankability outside of his blockbuster success as Spider-Man. Uncharted has received mixed reviews at best. It has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 40 per cent, so it is safe to assume the 25-year-old British actor had a healthy hand in selling tickets.

It also helps that Uncharted is rated PG13 and based on a popular video game series.

The film follows street-smart Nathan Drake, who is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter to solve one of the world's oldest mysteries and recover a great fortune lost 500 years ago.

Mark Wahlberg co-stars with Holland, with Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas filling in supporting roles.

Comedy film Dog, co-directed by and starring Channing Tatum, opened second at the US box office with US$15.13 million.

Uncharted also took in US$55.4 million from 62 overseas markets this weekend.

