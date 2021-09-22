Tom Hanks, Anna Kendrick hail new LA film museum

A room dedicated to US filmmaker Spike Lee at the museum.PHOTO: AFP
The only surviving full-size scale model cast from the original mold used on Jaws on display at the museum.PHOTO: REUTERS
A model from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial on display at the museum.PHOTO: REUTERS
An animatronic T-800 Terminator head from Terminator 2: Judgement Day on display at the museum.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man experiences what it is to receive an Oscar in an interactive booth during the press preview of the museum.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Costumes used in Rocketman on display at the museum.PHOTO: AFP
The museum opens to the public on Sept 30, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
The museum was spearheaded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the organisation that hands out the Oscars.PHOTO: AFP
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - American actors Tom Hanks and Anna Kendrick on Tuesday (Sept 21) hailed a new museum in Los Angeles dedicated to filmmaking, calling it a celebration of an art form that has made a global impact.

The museum was spearheaded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the organisation that hands out the Oscars, and opens to the public on Sept 30.

Hanks, a member of the board of trustees for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, said it was important that Los Angeles have a showcase for the movie business, as the home of Hollywood.

"We need to celebrate everything that this town has brought to the world, and everything the art form has brought to the world, in order to bring people together," Hanks, 65, said at a preview for the media.

"Movies continue to be the magical art that speaks to everybody everywhere," he added.

The museum sits on a 28,000-sqm campus and consists of two buildings connected by glass bridges. PHOTO: AFP

Two movie theatres are housed inside.

On display are movie memorabilia including a pair of red slippers from The Wizard of Oz (1939), the Rosebud sled from Citizen Kane (1941) and a R2-D2 model from Star Wars (1977 to 2019), along with costumes and video displays running film clips.


The Rosebud sled from Citizen Kane (1941) on display at the museum. PHOTO: REUTERS

The museum addresses controversies as well, including a historical lack of on-screen diversity and the #MeToo movement that exposed sexual harassment.

Plans for the museum were first announced in 2012 with a projected 2016 opening, but building was repeatedly delayed.

Designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, the museum is located in mid-town Los Angeles, offering sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills.

"It is shiny and new and enormous, and it's crammed with about 125 years' worth of ideas and dreams and life-changing cinematic experiences," said Kendrick, 36. "Everybody who works in the movies wants to see this place."

