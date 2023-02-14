Tom Cruise outshines Oscars rivals as Academy readies for award show

LOS ANGELES - Tom Cruise lived up to his billing as the “last true movie star” as nearly 200 of this year’s Oscar nominees gathered to celebrate – and size up their competition – at the Academy’s boozy annual luncheon on Monday.

In a room packed with A-listers such as director Steven Spielberg and actress Cate Blanchett, there was no doubt Cruise remained the biggest draw, with a crowd of well-wishers from Hollywood moguls to Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai lining up to greet him throughout the event.

Cruise, 60, is nominated this year as a producer of Top Gun: Maverick, in which he also starred. The film is considered a growing frontrunner for the best picture Oscar – Hollywood’s most prestigious prize.

“It’s been incredible... I just want to get people into theatres,” Cruise told AFP.

“But this is lovely,” he admitted, motioning to the Beverly Hills ballroom, packed with Oscar nominees and Academy voters, and kitted out with giant golden statuettes and open champagne bars.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12.

Academy voters this year handed out various nominations for box office smash hits such as Maverick, Avatar: The Way Of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – raising hopes that Oscars TV audiences will pick up.

“The awards gods have smiled on us – there’s nothing we can do about that,” joked Glenn Weiss, who is returning to produce next month’s Oscars telecast ceremony.

During her luncheon speech, Academy president Janet Yang also reiterated her wish to leave behind the “unprecedented” controversy of last year, when actor Will Smith infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock live on the Oscars stage before being banned.

“What happened on stage was totally unacceptable. And the response from our organisation was inadequate,” she said.

Smith was allowed to remain at the Oscars and accept his best actor prize after striking Rock, and was only later banned from attending the Academy Awards for a decade.

The Academy “must actively compassionately and decisively” in times of crisis, said Yang, to applause.

After lunch, the names of all 182 attending nominees, plus directors representing their countries in the international feature film category, were read out, and the nominees posed for the traditional, giant-sized “class photo”.