Tom And Jerry to feature Singapore scenes in first localised series of the iconic cartoon

Tom and Jerry will chase one another through the streets of Singapore. PHOTO: WARNER BROS DISCOVERY
SINGAPORE – Tom And Jerry will take the iconic cartoon characters’ cat-and-mouse game to some Singapore landmarks in its first localised series.

The seven episodes, each three minutes long, will premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO Go in South-east Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong later this year, before being rolled out internationally. A pilot episode will drop in August.

Expect to see familiar sights such as the Merlion and Marina Bay Sands in the shorts, as Tom and Jerry chase each other through the streets of Singapore.

The series was produced in Asia in association with Warner Bros Animation.

Two Singapore-based animation studios – Robot Playground Media and Chips And Toon – handled the stories and designs, while India’s Aum Animation Studios did the animation.

Mr Christopher Ho, Warner Bros Discovery’s head of kids content for South-east Asia, said: “This series brings back the iconic music and classic animation style from the Hanna-Barbera 1950s era – but with a modern Singaporean twist.

“With distinctive landmarks, backdrops and atmosphere, the Asian city-state is the ideal location to create a humorous addition to the Tom And Jerry canon. Working with home-grown creative talent in Singapore and across Asia, this project grows the much-loved franchise in the region and beyond.”

