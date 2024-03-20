Actor Timothee Chalamet is new king of the US box office with this latest feat

Timothee Chalamet has achieved something no actor has done for nearly 50 years.

The American-French actor, 28, has two top-grossing films in North America over the last eight months, thanks to the commercial triumphs Wonka and Dune: Part Two.

Both films surpassed US$200 million (S$269 million) at the domestic box office, reported IndieWire.

According to the American entertainment outlet, the last time an actor achieved this feat was in the late 1970s. American actor John Travolta did it for Saturday Night Fever and Grease, which were released eight months apart in 1977 and 1978.

Wonka – a prequel to Roald Dahl’s beloved novel Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, in which Chalamet plays the brilliant confectioner Willy Wonka – opened in December.

It went on to gross US$218 million in North America and US$630 million worldwide.

Dune: Part Two has already made more than US$207 million in North America since its release on March 1.

The critically acclaimed science-fiction sequel, which also starred Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, sits atop the worldwide box office chart for 2024 with over US$506 million earnings.

Chalamet, whose first major film role was in 2016’s Call Me By Your Name, is next set to portray Bob Dylan in a biopic about the American music legend.