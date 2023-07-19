TikToker claims Kim Kardashian’s Skims bodysuit saved her from bleeding out after being shot

LOS ANGELES – A TikToker has claimed that Kim Kardashian’s Skims bodysuit saved her from bleeding out after she was shot.

Ms Angelina Wiley, a 22-year-old American, shared a video in May which began trending over the past week.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out,” she said in the video which has since gone viral with 1.5 million views.

“I recommend it. I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armour for women,” she added.

The shooting occurred on Jan 1 in Kansas City, Missouri, while she was waiting for a ride home.

She and another bystander got caught in gunfire and Wiley was shot four times.

The incident left her with multiple injuries, including a ruptured bladder and a cracked pelvis, and she still has a bullet lodged in her stomach.

She later revealed she was wearing the Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, which is priced at $105 for the Singapore market on the Skims website, for the first time that night.