Tiffany Ann Hsu, Roy Chiu marry

Taiwanese stars Tiffany Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu - who played lovers in Taiwanese movie Man In Love (2021) - have taken their romance off-screen and tied the knot.

Rumours of them dating have swirled since Man In Love, a remake of a 2014 South Korean film of the same name, opened and became a huge domestic hit in Taiwan.

The movie landed Chiu, 40, a nomination for Best Leading Actor at the Golden Horse Awards this year, but the win went to Chang Chen for his role as a cancer-stricken detective in mystery drama The Soul (2021).

Chiu and Hsu, 37, shied away from confirming their relationship until yesterday, when they caught fans by surprise and announced their marriage on their social media accounts.

They said: "We once said that we'll share if there's happy news to be shared. Here is the happy news: We got married."

The posts came with the same photo - of Hsu hugging Chiu and leaning her face close to his. Their wedding rings are visible in the shot. Taiwanese news reports say the pair officially registered their marriage on Tuesday, with veteran host Pauline Lan as their witness.

Many of their celebrity friends, such as actress-producer Ruby Lin, band EggPlantEgg, actor Chen Bolin and singer Eric Chou congratulated them in the comments section.

Both stars have had fairly well-documented romantic lives. Hsu openly dated actor Ethan Juan for eight years before breaking up in 2015. He reportedly cheated on her four times over the course of their relationship. She later dated a cinematographer for several years, but Hsu confirmed in May this year that they split amicably.

Chiu has been linked to various A-list stars. He reportedly dated and had an ugly break-up with singer Rainie Yang after they filmed the drama Original Scent Of Summer (2003). Coincidentally, Yang is one of Hsu's best friends - the two were high school mates. Yang is now married to Chinese singer Li Ronghao.

Chiu was also rumoured to have been with Taiwanese actresses Joe Chen and Ning Chang, as well as Chinese actress Tang Yan.