Tickets to Jacky Cheung’s 10th and 11th shows at Singapore Indoor Stadium sold out in an hour

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung has done it again, this time selling out tickets to his final two shows in Singapore in one hour.

Ticket sales for his 10th and 11th concerts on Aug 3 and 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium opened at 10am on Friday, and all it took was 60 minutes for all 16,000 available tickets to be snapped up. Concert promoter Unusual Entertainment confirmed the news in a Facebook post at 11.15am.

The 61-year-old music superstar had previously sold out 72,000 tickets – priced between $168 and $388 – to nine concerts to be held from July 14 to 16, 21 to 23 and 28 to 30 at the same venue, which were all gone within hours of their release.

This brings the total number of ticket sales to 88,000 across 11 nights for his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour. It is the most number of shows an artiste has performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in a single leg of a concert tour, and Singapore has the second-most number of dates for Cheung’s tour, just behind Macau’s 12 shows.

The singer is currently performing at the Cotai Arena at The Venetian Macao, with his final show there to take place on Sunday.