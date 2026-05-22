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The BTS concerts at Singapore's National Stadium will take place on Dec 17, 19, 20, and 22.

SINGAPORE - K-pop boy band BTS will return to the National Stadium for their Singapore shows in December.

Tickets start from $148 to $388, with pre-sales starting on June 3 and general tickets starting to sell on June 5.

The septet - comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - will perform on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 at 7pm.

VIP ticket holders will be entitled to one one premium reserved seated ticket, gain access to soundcheck party, commemorative VIP concert laminate and lanyard and limited edition VIP gift, and enjoy dedicated VIP merchandise booth lane (subject to availability).

Fans can sign up for the Army Membership Presale on Weverse from May 22, 1pm to May 25, 10pm. Once signed up, fans will be able to grab their tickets on June 3, 12pm to 10pm. Visit livenation.sg/bts for more information.

Live Nation members can secure tickets during the exclusive Live Nation Presale on June 4 from 12pm to 10pm. Visit www.livenation.sg for free membership sign-up and pre-sale access.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on June 5, from 12pm onwards via ticketmaster.sg. The Klook sale will take place on June 5, 12pm. Members can purchase tickets, which come together with exclusive bundle via Klook. For more information, visit www.klook.com.

This historic four-night run marks their longest tour stop in Asia outside of South Korea and Japan, and their first full-group concert in Singapore since their sold-out Love Yourself shows at the same venue in January 2019.

BTS’ 2026 to 2027 Arirang world tour - in support of their comeback album Arirang released in March - features an immersive, 360-degree round stage set-up designed to boost venue capacity and bring fans closer to the action.

The global icons have already been making international headlines during the North American and Latin American legs of their tour, which kicked off in Goyang, South Korea in April.

On May 6, a massive crowd of approximately 50,000 fans gathered at Zocalo Square outside Mexico’s National Palace to catch a glimpse of the group.

On the invitation of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, BTS met with the leader and waved to the crowds from a balcony, ahead of their Mexico City dates.

The Mexican government honoured the band as “distinguished visitors”, presenting them with a commemorative plaque recognising their positive influence on youth and their messages of respect, empathy, diversity and peace.

BTS are slated to perform in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 23, 24, 27 and 28, and will also make a special appearance at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMA) on May 25. This will mark their first awards show appearance in four years.

They are up for three awards, including Artist of the Year, Best K-Pop Artist and Song of the Summer for their recent Billboard No. 1 hit Swim (2026).

Having previously won 11 AMAs, they continue to dominate the global music scene, with Arirang becoming their first record to hold the top spot on the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks.

Soon after BTS’ Singapore concerts were announced in January, the Consumers Association of Singapore warned fans to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorised online sellers after premature listings appeared on online marketplace Carousell.