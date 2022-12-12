Tickets to Arctic Monkeys’ Singapore concert go on sale

SINGAPORE - Tickets to acclaimed British band Arctic Monkeys’ concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 28 started going on sale on Monday. Prices range from $108 to $248.

The show is the band’s first concert in Singapore.

Fronted by singer-songwriter Alex Turner and formed in 2002, the quartet are known for their constantly evolving sound that ranges from indie rock to baroque pop.

The band have won seven Brit Awards, including for British Group in 2007, 2008 and 2014. Their 2006 debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, earned them a Mercury Prize, one of the most prestigious awards for music in Britain.

All their seven albums, except for latest release The Car (2022), went to No. 1 on the British charts. A track from The Car, There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, is nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards.

The show will be part of a larger Asian tour that includes stops in cities such as Hong Kong, Jakarta and Tokyo. The band will also perform all over Europe, Australia and North America in 2023.

Arctic Monkeys

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Feb 28

Admission: Tickets from $108 to $248 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg) and SingPost outlets.)