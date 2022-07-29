Tickets for singer Jackson Wang's party at Marquee Singapore sold out within a day

SINGAPORE - Within a day of announcing that Got7's Jackson Wang will host a party at Marquee Singapore nightclub, online tickets for the event have sold out.

News of the Aug 6 party was shared in a post by fashion magazine Men's Folio Singapore on Instagram on Thursday (July 28), which said the singer-rapper-producer will be the first international celebrity to hold a party since the club's opening in 2019.

According to Marquee's website, it is an event hosted and "curated" by Wang.

Wang's record label Team Wang will present the second edition of Human Remix, an annual showcase for artistes from various fields to gather, collaborate and inspire each other to create music. The first Human Remix took place in Beijing in December 2021.

This year's event will feature Marquee resident DJ Fvder, world-renowned beatboxer Dharni, Wang's long-time collaborator and music producer Boytoy, and up-and-coming singers Laurie and Xenzu.

There have been comments on Marquee Singapore's Instagram post calling for more tickets to be released.

On Friday (July 29), Wang, 28, released a music video for Cruel, the latest single from his upcoming album Magic Man, which will drop on Sept 9.