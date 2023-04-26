Tickets for Jacky Cheung’s six July concerts at Indoor Stadium sold out in four hours

Those in the online queue on the Ticketmaster website to buy tickets also received a similar message on their screens, after which the queue was closed.

A check by The Straits Times at 3pm on Wednesday showed that scalpers were already reselling tickets on online marketplace Carousell. There were at least 10 listings, with prices going for as high as $900 a ticket. One user even put up 32 tickets for sale, mostly pricing them at $784 a ticket.

When asked if more shows or seats will be added due to the overwhelming demand, Unusual Entertainment said it will share more information when it receives further updates.

The six concerts are part of the 61-year-old Cantopop singer’s Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour, which will kick off in Macau in June. Singapore will be the second stop.

He last performed in Singapore in 2018. In March, he released Another Ten Years, his first Mandarin single since 2014’s The Rest Of Time, Tears Of Time and You Said It.