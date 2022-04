Kiss 92 radio DJ Charmaine Yee was all set to head to Kuala Lumpur next week to begin her egg-freezing journey with a fertility clinic there.

Even though the Singapore Government announced last month that the Republic will allow elective egg freezing, which is done for non-medical reasons, for women aged between 21 and 35 from next year, she was still worried she will "miss the boat" as she turns 35 this July.