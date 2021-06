LOS ANGELES - It is a Desperate Housewives-like tale of female empowerment, but with aerobics and high-cut leotards.

Debuting on Apple TV+ on June 18, the drama series Physical is set in the 1980s and follows a woman named Sheila (Rose Byrne) as she pretends to be the perfect housewife - all the while battling an eating disorder and other inner demons.