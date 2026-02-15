Three local CNY movies at Golden Village eligible for SG Culture Pass credits

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Luck My Life, starring Tay Ping Hui (left) and Richie Koh, is one of three Chinese New Year movies eligible for SG Culture Pass credits.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans aged 18 and above can now use their SG Culture Pass credits to support selected local Chinese New Year films.

According to the SG Culture Pass website, credits can be used to purchase an SG Culture Pass Everyday Movie e-Voucher, which is worth $16 and valid for three movies : 3 Good Guys, Liang Po Po Vs Ah Beng and Luck My Life.

The e-Voucher is not a movie ticket, and each e-Voucher is valid for one movie ticket. The promotion is applicable via the Golden Village (GV) website and iGV app only.

Patrons are required to redeem it on the GV website or iGV app to select their preferred screening date, time and seats, subject to availability and standard ticketing terms.

A convenience fee of $2 applies for e-Voucher redemptions on the GV website or iGV app. This fee cannot be offset by the SG Culture Pass credits.

A maximum of four e-Vouchers each transaction is allowed. Redemption is valid till March 18.

Thai-Singapore romantic comedy 3 Good Guys, currently showing in Singapore cinemas, stars Singaporean influencers Simonboy (Simon Khung), Mayiduo (Kelvin Tan) and Tommy Wong.

Singaporean director Boi Kwong helms this story about Jeremy (Simonboy), a poor man whose hopes of marriage are foiled by the objections of his beloved’s mother. His friends Mike (Wong) and Ah Bao (Mayiduo) are dealing with relationship woes of their own.

But after a visit to a Thai shrine favoured by the lovelorn, the trio enter a wacky, gender-flipped reality.

Liang Po Po Vs Ah Beng, opening on Feb 17, features two comedy characters from Singapore and Malaysia. Singapore actor-director Jack Neo is in drag as the energetic granny Liang Po Po, while Malaysian DJ-actor Jack Lim is Ah Beng, an impulsive security guard.

Directed by Malaysian film-maker Matt Lai, the film tells the story of Ah Beng and Liang Po Po teaming up on a cross-border rescue mission and battling an organ-trafficking syndicate after Ah Beng’s adopted daughter Xiao Yun (Ivory Chia) is kidnapped.

Luck My Life, opening on Feb 17, stars local actors such as Golden Horse Best Leading Actor nominee Richie Koh, Tay Ping Hui and Yang Shibin.

The story follows Tian Cai (Koh), a wealthy young man who has won at mahjong all his life. When his luck vanishes, he faces an identity crisis.

The $100 SG Culture Pass credits are available to Singaporeans aged 18 and above, and expire on Dec 31, 2028. The credits can be used to offset ticket purchases for eligible local arts and heritage activities and programmes offered by authorised ticketing partners.