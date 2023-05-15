Three films with Singapore involvement to debut at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

SINGAPORE – Three feature films made with Singapore participation will make their world premieres at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

This marks the highest number of films with local involvement that has appeared at the French event in a single year since 1997.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival opens on Tuesday and ends on May 27.

The films are the drama The Breaking Ice by Singapore film-maker Anthony Chen, the horror work Tiger Stripes by Malaysian film-maker Amanda Nell Eu and the drama Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell by Vietnamese film-maker Pham Thien An.

According to a press statement by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Tiger Stripes and Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell were co-produced by Singapore companies and partly funded by grants from the Singapore Film Commission (SFC) and IMDA.

The Breaking Ice will screen in the Un Certain Regard section of the festival, reserved for films with unique, non-traditional styles.

Chen’s first film made in China is set in the northern city of Yanji and follows the lives of three young people who meet and become friends over the course of a winter season.

His debut feature, the drama Ilo Ilo (2013), was awarded the Camera d’Or for best debut feature at Cannes.