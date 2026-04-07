Three fans injured after safety fence collapses during K-pop group Super Junior’s Seoul concert

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A safety fence toppled at K-pop boy band Super Junior's final concert of their three-day performance at Seoul's KSPO Dome.

South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment has issued an apology after three fans were injured during K-pop boy band Super Junior’s concert in Seoul on April 5.

According to videos circulating on social media, member Ryeowook was interacting with fans offstage in a section of the venue when a safety fence toppled and several fans fell.

The incident occurred during Super Junior’s final concert of their three-day performance at KSPO Dome from April 3 to 5. The gig was part of the group’s Super Show 10, which kicked off at the arena in August 2025 to mark their 20th anniversary.

The footage from April 5 showed Ryeowook, 38, visibly shaken before he rushed off the stage to seek help from staff.

SM Entertainment, the band’s agency, provided an update in a statement on social media on April 6.

“The injured individuals were immediately transported to a hospital, where they received the necessary examinations and treatment,” it said. “Medical professionals have advised that they will require approximately two weeks of rest and treatment for sprains and contusions.”

SM apologised to the injured fans and their families, and said it would provide full support for their treatment.

“As the concert organiser, we deeply acknowledge our responsibility for this incident,” it added. “We will thoroughly review and reinforce our safety measures and audience management protocols to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future.”

According to South Korean media outlet Dispatch, Ryeowook and other bandmates accompanied the injured fans to the hospital.

One of the injured fans opened an account on social media platform Threads to recount the incident.

“I had an X-ray and a CT scan,” the fan wrote in Chinese. “Everything was fine except for my left leg which hurt a lot, and I can’t move it for now.”

The fan said Ryeowook had waited the whole time at the hospital as only two people were allowed to accompany a patient during the medical examination.

“I didn’t expect to see Ryeowook and a few staff members waiting in the hospital lobby when I returned,” said the fan, adding that when the accident happened, Ryeowook and Siwon, 40, immediately came over.

“Then we were rushed to a nearby small hospital, and Ryeowook and another member came to check on us.”

Earlier on April 4, member Donghae, 39, tripped over a rising stage and fell heavily to the ground, shocking bandmates and the dancers. He took a break and was able to return to the stage to perform.