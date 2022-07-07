Thor order

With the release of Thor: Love And Thunder, a record has been reached: The superhero, as played by Chris Hemsworth, is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character to get four solo movies.
In Hollywood, a mix of business and personal decisions determines a character's longevity. Captain America's Chris Evans, for example, chose to leave the MCU to work in theatre and other films.
Hemsworth, who has played Thor in eight films (four solos and four as part of the Avengers team), and Mr Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, drill into the reasons the Norse god has stuck around for so long.
The two, along with Hemsworth's co-stars Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, were speaking to the media last week at an online global press conference.
Australian actor Hemsworth, 38, says in the third solo movie, Thor: Ragnarok (2017), the hammer-wielding hero got a much-needed injection of goofiness.
In Ragnarok, New Zealand director Taika Waititi made Thor Odinson the god more like Hemsworth the person. "He brought out the immature, young, adolescent quality that I embody. It was exciting and new and fresh. It's something Thor didn't have in the original films," says Hemsworth.
The first two films, Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013), took deep dives into comic-book Norse lore. The hero was an angsty prince embroiled in the politics and wars of his empire.
Mr Feige, 49, who is also producer, says the reborn Thor in Ragnarok happened after his team saw that Marvel heroes with solo movies tend to have human and mostly American origins. They include Peter Parker (Spider-Man), Dr Stephen Strange (Dr Strange) and Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel).
Unlike them, Thor was born a deity. Mr Feige says: "For so long, we said, 'Well, he's a Norse god. How do we make him relatable?' And we spent so much time making sure that audiences connected with him. But they are so with him now that, yes, we could go on towards a part four."
Thor's relatability makeover included making Asgard, Thor's realm, a place filled with vulnerable families. The god was also surrounded by comic-relief types, such as the large, sweet-natured warrior Korg (voiced by Waititi), the drunk mercenary Valkyrie (Thompson) and a confused Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
In the new film, Gorr (Bale), a being who hates all gods, threatens the stability of the universe because he has found a way to murder them. Thor, now fit again after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), finds allies to counter Gorr. His companions include Valkyrie, Korg and former lover Jane Foster (Portman), now gifted with superpowers and given the name Mighty Thor.
American actress Portman, 41, plays Foster, the scientist introduced in the first Thor movie as a love interest.
In the new film, they are estranged. But that is not the only thing that has changed: Portman's buff body has generated some online interest in her gym routine.
"I was grateful that they cast a five-three actress in a six-foot role," she says, referring to Foster's height as depicted in the Mighty Thor comic books.
When she pauses in her reply to a question about her bodybuilding regimen, Hemsworth jumps in, remarking that Portman "led the charge" when it came to weightlifting.
Palette of contrasts
Another actor whose body went through a transformation - though one that was less obvious than Portman's - is Bale.
The English actor's sickly horror-film look was devised so that he was the "polar opposite" of the happy, healthy Thor.
"Gorr is someone not relatable, a bit of a loner, creepy, someone no one wants to be around," says Bale, 48, adding that while he might be "a monster, a butcher", the audience will discover that his lust for god-killing did not come from nowhere.
"There's a possibility of understanding why he came to be that way."
Gorr's greyish flesh tone stands in contrast to the rest of the film's neon colour scheme. The look of the film, including the jagged font used in its poster, reflects director Waititi's schoolboy passions.
He wanted a look that summed up his teenage obsession with hard rock in general and bands such as Guns N' Roses and Metallica in particular.
The 46-year-old says: "I wanted it to be bombastic, loud and colourful, to reflect the spray-painted panel vans of the 1980s and rock album covers.
"The title treatment is the kind of thing I would've drawn in my books in class when I wasn't listening - I remember spending months and months perfecting the Metallica logo at school.
"To reflect that in this crazy adventure we're presenting is a dream come true."
• Thor: Love And Thunder opens in cinemas today.
Four things to know before watching Thor: Love And Thunder
1 Gorr and the Necrosword
Gorr (Christian Bale), villain of Thor: Love And Thunder, has a comic-book backstory that is skimmed over in the film. That does not matter because all one needs to know is that he resides on a planet that worships a god who abandons his worshippers at the worst time.
A vengeance-seeking Gorr finds the Necrosword, a weapon made of the same shape-shifting shadow material that formed the helmet worn by Thor's sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok (2017).
The stage is set for a showdown.
On the side of the protectors is Thor (Chris Hemsworth), armed with the axe Stormbreaker, and Jane Foster's Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), carrying the hammer Mjolnir. Against them is Gorr The God Butcher, bent on killing all gods - including Thor - with his dark weapon.
2 Thor since Avengers: Endgame
In the 2019 movie, Thor was shown to be a drunk couch potato living in New Asgard, the city in Norway where his people resettled after the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).
At the end of Endgame, after helping to destroy Thanos, he is shown to have found a new purpose as part of the Guardians Of The Galaxy crew. The new movie picks up from there and shows how, after gallivanting across space on adventures with the Guardians - and regaining his god bod - he has to protect New Asgard once again.
3 Foster is Mighty
Thor Portman's Foster is back, but Thor's ex-girlfriend seen in Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013) is a superhero now? And she has Thor's hammer, Mjolnir?
Those who do not follow Marvel news will have been puzzled by movie images and trailers showing Portman wielding Mjolnir, the weapon destroyed by his sister Hela, Goddess Of Death in Thor: Ragnarok.
The new movie explains it all - how Foster got her powers, why she has the fully restored Mjolnir and why she and Thor had to break up.
4 No multiverse, just magic and gods
Just know that the multiverse concept, driven home in recent Marvel films Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (2022) is absent here, mainly because it is absent from the comic-book source material.
The idea of gods as vulnerable beings who have all the worst traits of humans, and that immortals from everywhere are part of a confederation, is also taken from the comics - in the trailer, you can see ancient Greek god Zeus, played by Russell Crowe, lording it over an assembly of gods.
John Lui