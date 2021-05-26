Thor actor Chris Hemsworth's son wants to be Superman

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth may play superhero Thor in the movies, but much to his chagrin, his son prefers Superman.

In an Instagram post on Monday (May 24), Hemsworth, 37, shared a photo of him in a tank top and his son in a red cape.

"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age-old question: 'What do you want to be when you grow up?'" he wrote. His seven-year-old son, who has a twin brother and an older sister, nine, replied: "Dad, I wanna be Superman."

Hemsworth then joked: "Lucky I have two other kids."

To add insult to injury, Superman is from DC Comics, while Thor is from the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Superhero actors from both franchises had a good time ribbing him in the comments.

Actor Josh Brolin, who plays Marvel villain Thanos, responded with laughter, while Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot posted the crying-laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, actor Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman from DC Comics, commiserated with Hemsworth. Momoa's son, Wolf, wanted to be Batman.

Hemsworth is currently filming Thor: Love And Thunder, the fourth instalment in the Thor franchise, which is slated to be released in May next year (2022).

The most hilarious celebrity reaction came from Hemsworth's brother. Actor Luke Hemsworth wrote: "Bro?! You've been skipping leg days again?!"