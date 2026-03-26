Titoudao actress Koe Yeet announces pregnancy: ‘This time it’s real’

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Koe Yeet disclosed on social media on March 24 that she is pregnant.

Malaysian actress Koe Yeet has confirmed her pregnancy, six months after her wedding.

“Ps: this time it’s real,” the 34-year-old wrote on social media on March 24.

In a video which she uploaded with the post, an animated version of herself appears on the screen of her mobile phone when she moves the device to her face. The image switches to an animated view of a baby inside her when she moves the phone to her tummy.

She did not reveal her estimated date of delivery or the baby’s gender. This will be her first child.

Koe is best known in Singapore for playing the lead in the Channel 5 Hokkien street opera-themed series Titoudao: Inspired By The True Story Of A Wayang Star (2020) and its second season Titoudao: Dawn Of A New Stage (2023).

She announced in December 2024 that she was engaged to her non-celebrity boyfriend. The couple held their wedding at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur in September 2025.

Koe had earlier sparked speculation that she was expecting in a social media post on March 1. In the video with the post, she used her fingers to form a heart shape over her belly with her husband holding her hands.

“We’re expecting,” she wrote, before adding: “To go to church every Sunday.”

Koe made her debut as a child actress and has acted in films such as local director Jack Neo’s comedy Ah Long Pte Ltd (2008) and local writer-director Lee Thean-jeen’s debut feature Homecoming (2011).

She has more than 913,000 followers on Instagram and is a qualified lawyer.

She took a break from entertainment to pursue a law degree at the University of Reading in England and was officially called to the bar in 2018. She worked at a law firm for three months upon returning to Malaysia, before deciding that the legal profession was not for her.