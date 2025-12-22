Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A still from the third Avatar movie, Avatar: Fire And ‍Ash.

LOS ANGELES - Director James Cameron’s third Avatar movie ‍adventure ​racked up roughly US$345 ‍million (S$446 million) in global box office sales over its ​opening ​weekend, distributor Walt Disney said on Dec 1.

The estimated sales for Avatar: Fire And ‍Ash landed in line with pre-weekend forecasts ​of at ⁠least US$340 million.

US and Canadian box offices accounted for US$88 million of the total, Disney said.

Zoe Saldana ​and Sam Worthington voice the lead characters in the Avatar ‌series, the story ​of a clan of nine-foot-tall (2.7m) blue people known as Na’vi who are forced to fight to protect their family and their planet.

The first Avatar film, released ‍in 2009, leads the all-time box office charts ​with US$2.9 billion in global ticket sales.

The 2022 sequel Avatar: The Way ‌Of Water ranks third with US$2.3 billion. REUTERS