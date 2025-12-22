Third Avatar movie lights up global box offices
- "Avatar: Fire And Ash" grossed approximately US$345 million globally during its opening weekend, meeting pre-release forecasts.
- US and Canadian box offices contributed US$88 million to the total earnings of the third film in the Avatar series.
- The Avatar franchise, featuring Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, continues its success, with the first film leading global box office charts at US$2.9 billion (Reuters).
LOS ANGELES - Director James Cameron’s third Avatar movie adventure racked up roughly US$345 million (S$446 million) in global box office sales over its opening weekend, distributor Walt Disney said on Dec 1.
The estimated sales for Avatar: Fire And Ash landed in line with pre-weekend forecasts of at least US$340 million.
US and Canadian box offices accounted for US$88 million of the total, Disney said.
Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington voice the lead characters in the Avatar series, the story of a clan of nine-foot-tall (2.7m) blue people known as Na’vi who are forced to fight to protect their family and their planet.
The first Avatar film, released in 2009, leads the all-time box office charts with US$2.9 billion in global ticket sales.
The 2022 sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water ranks third with US$2.3 billion. REUTERS