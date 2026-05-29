‘They don’t hire people beyond a certain age’: HK actress Law Lan, 91, on leaving TVB

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In 2025, Hong Kong actress Helena Law, 91, confirmed that she had not renewed her contract with television network TVB.

Hong Kong actress Helena Law, better known as Law Lan, drew concern in 2025 after suffering a fall in her living room – an incident that left her hospitalised for eight days.

Later that year, the 91-year-old confirmed she had not renewed her contract with television network TVB, bringing an end to a partnership that spanned nearly five decades.

Speaking at a recent movie premiere in Hong Kong, Law dismissed speculation that health issues were behind her departure.

She explained that the broadcaster had simply stopped approaching her for work, saying: “They didn’t look for me or invite me (to film anything).”

When asked whether she felt upset about the decision, Law replied in the negative.

“The company has its own policy. I heard they don’t hire people beyond a certain age, and I’m already way past that age,” she said.

Law added that a TVB executive had previously approached her to discuss contract renewals, but she was advised not to rush into signing as the salary being offered was very low.

“I took a look at it, it seemed really low. Whether I signed or not didn’t matter,” the Bullets Over Summer (1999) star said.

Despite the circumstances, Law stressed that she has no plans to retire and remains open to taking on roles if opportunities arise.

“I’m not used to not filming. I don’t find work tiring at all. Being on set with a big group feels like being part of a family, and working makes me very happy,” the legendary star said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK