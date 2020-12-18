There's no surprise album, says Taylor Swift

MANILA • Taylor Swift clarified she does not have another surprise album up her sleeve after rumours of a possible third record circulated among her fans.

The award-winning singer addressed the speculations while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.

Host Kimmel noted that her supporters began to speculate about a third record called Woodvale after finding the word on the cover of her surprise eighth album, Folklore.

While Swift admits she likes to drop hints for her fans, she said that the word was not one of them.

"When I was making Folklore, the album that came out back in July, I was too afraid to unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn't tell anybody the album title until right before it came out."

She then used Woodvale as a fake code name for the record since it had the same number of letters as Folklore.

"I wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up and then decided, I don't actually want to have a title on the album covers and we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them," she added.

Kimmel then joked about another potential album, but Swift quipped: "Jimmy, I'm so tired. I'm so exhausted. I've tired myself out. I have nothing left."

PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK