Theatre review: & Juliet musical updates Romeo and Juliet tragedy into uplifting story

It is not often a fairly new international theatre production reaches Singapore’s shores. But the 2019 jukebox musical & Juliet, which has played in Britain, the United States and Australia, is now here with its unbridled optimism and Gen Z sensibility.

The production owes its success to its modern ideas of self-determination and love, as well as familiar hits from the 1990s and early 2020s.

Its story flips the script on Shakespeare’s famous Romeo And Juliet tragedy. It imagines what would happen if Juliet had not killed herself, and had a second chance at life and love on her terms.

The result is a fun-filled comedy about courage and finding the strength to be oneself. If the original 16th-century work was about death and hatred between two families, here there is life, hope and possibility.

And therein lies & Juliet’s charm, expressing how young people negotiate love and life in the 2020s. Most of the main characters are in their 20s, and are pulled in many directions by parental and societal expectations, desires of the heart and hormone-powered lust.

A sense of “wokeness” pervades, from its depiction of how people of all ages, races, genders and body types can be sexy, to its questioning of whom, and when, one should marry. Rated Advisory 16 (Some Mature Content), such ideas might be confronting to more conservative audiences, but refreshing and empowering to more liberal ones.