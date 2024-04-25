Theatre review: Hamilton lives up to its glorious reputation with mic-dropping performances

Hamilton

Sands Theatre

April 24

After months of hype over the arrival of Hamilton, the Broadway musical has finally begun its seven-week Singapore run at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Theatre.

And its rock-solid beatboxing and turntable-scratching performances live up to its renowned reputation.

No other musical in recent memory has been so decorated with Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards – and even a Pulitzer Prize.

But Hamilton, which premiered on Broadway in 2015 and whose score blends rap, hip-hop, jazz and R&B, has single-handedly pushed the boundaries of musical theatre. It has also breathed new life into a medium typically associated with showtunes, as well as an important period of American history.

With a book, music and lyrics by American songwriter-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, the sung and rapped-through show documents the rise and fall of American founding father Alexander Hamilton (1757 to 1804), who played a key role in the American Revolution (1775 to 1783), during which Great Britain’s North American colonies won political independence and went on to form the United States of America.

The title character’s ambition and flaws are deftly portrayed by Australian actor Jason Arrow.

The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts graduate’s tenor voice is so versatile, it can tear into a passionate diatribe about political injustice in My Shot, and also dance across the softer syncopated beats when expressing love and fear for Hamilton’s loved ones.

The at-times rapid-fire rapping by Arrow over the 170-minute show, which includes an intermission, makes one wonder how he manages to catch his breath. Like his on-screen character, Arrow is Non-Stop.

On the other hand, Filipina singer-actress Rachelle Ann Go’s portrayal of Hamilton‘s wife Eliza drips with devotion.

As a blushing bride in the number Helpless, she brings a shy sweetness to the character, a feminine presence in the male-dominated cast. Often, Eliza reminds Hamilton to take a break, and Go’s warm soprano delivers a respite from the political manoeuvring and warfare.

While also game to get down for some beatboxing when required, Eliza maintains a sense of dignified decorum even in the face of Hamilton’s professional obstacles.