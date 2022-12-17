The year large-scale music events and concerts returned

American rockers Green Day played to 65,000 people at the Padang at the Singapore Grand Prix in October. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Eddino Abdul Hadi
Music Correspondent
Updated
Published
17 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – In May, when 8,000 fans sat and stood side by side without leaving any space in between them at Taiwanese diva A-Lin’s show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, it was a signal that large-scale concerts and music events are indeed back.

It was just a month before that Covid-19 restrictions on large-scale events were eased, but that was enough to open the floodgates. A slew of concert announcements followed – with many of the shows booked at major venues such as the National Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000, and Singapore Indoor Stadium, which can seat up to 12,000.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top