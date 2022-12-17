The year large-scale music events and concerts returned

SINGAPORE – In May, when 8,000 fans sat and stood side by side without leaving any space in between them at Taiwanese diva A-Lin’s show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, it was a signal that large-scale concerts and music events are indeed back.

It was just a month before that Covid-19 restrictions on large-scale events were eased, but that was enough to open the floodgates. A slew of concert announcements followed – with many of the shows booked at major venues such as the National Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000, and Singapore Indoor Stadium, which can seat up to 12,000.