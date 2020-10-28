The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead AMA nods

LOS ANGELES • Canadian musician The Weeknd and newcomer Roddy Ricch led nominations on Monday for this year's American Music Awards, with first-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion snagging the most nods for a female artist.

Ricch, the 22-year-old rapper from California, and The Weeknd, 30, earned eight nominations apiece, including for the top award - Artist of the Year - in which they will compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

Megan Thee Stallion, 25, got five nominations, including New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, for her raunchy summer single, WAP, with rapper Cardi B. The single is also up for Favourite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop.

Megan Thee Stallion's Savage Remix featuring Beyonce is also in the running for Collaboration of the Year.

The fan-voted awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov 22.

Latin music, which has seen a surge in popularity in the past two years, was given a bigger role this year, with added categories for Favourite Album, Favourite Song, and Favourite Male and Female Artists.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, 26, snagged most of the new slots, including two for his albums YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban A Salir (The Ones That Were Not Coming Out), while another Puerto Rican singer, Ozuna, 28, and Colombian singer J Balvin, 35, will compete for Favourite Male Latin Artist.

Despite dominating the Grammy awards in January with five wins, 18-year-old Billie Eilish got just two nominations on Monday for Favourite Alternative Rock Artist and Favourite Social Artist.

K-pop group BTS was also shut out of the top categories, winning just two nominations for Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock and Favourite Social Artist.

The Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5 were the other nominees in the Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock category.

Other nominees in the Favourite Social Artist category include Ariana Grande and K-pop bands EXO and NCT 127.

Swift, who already holds the record for the most American Music Award wins of all time with 29, got four nods stemming from her surprise summer album Folklore, including Favourite Album and Favourite Music Video.

