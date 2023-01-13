The tragic life of Lisa Marie Presley

SINGAPORE – Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of American rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley, died suddenly on Thursday at the age of 54.

She had been rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles just days after attending the Golden Globes ceremony with her mother Priscilla Presley, 77 – where American actor Austin Butler won Best Actor for portraying her father in the musical biopic Elvis (2022).

The Straits Times looks back at the tragedies that shaped Lisa Marie’s life up till her death.

1. Her only son’s suicide

In July 2020, Lisa Marie’s only son Benjamin Keough, 27, was found dead in California from what was later confirmed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Keough’s father was American musician Danny Keough, Lisa Marie’s first husband from 1988 to 1994.

In August 2021, Presley opened up in an essay published in entertainment magazine People, in honour of National Grief Awareness Day, about how Benjamin’s death “completely detonated and destroyed” her life.

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of nine. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far. But this one, the death of my beautiful, beautiful son? No. Just no... no no no no...”

2. Her father’s sudden death