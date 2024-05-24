The story of Kangxi Coming, the little Taiwanese talk show heard around the world

The light-hearted Taiwanese talk show, which ran from 2004 to 2016, is easily one of the most successful talk shows of all time in Chinese-language entertainment - a staple of Taiwanese television that continues to make people laugh even eight years after the end of its run.

The show began as a wacky experiment, by pairing the intellectual and cultured Kevin Tsai and the wild, funny Dee Hsu as hosts in one programme. But their chemistry was magic and the show consistently maintained high ratings throughout its run.

Not only was it a hot spot for celebrities to come on and promote themselves and their projects, the show even attracted personalities like politicians - Former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou and social commentator, critic and historian Li Ao.

Even with its varied line-up of guests, the hosts never switched up their style - a mix of inane and sometimes raunchy questions about underwear and farts, lots of banter and good-natured mocking.

Now, 20 years after its debut and eight years after its last of close to 3000 episodes aired, its legacy and impact are still outsized with clips of the show managing to go viral even today. And many are still clamouring for the show to make a comeback.

#PopVultures host Jan Lee discusses exactly how we got here.

Here is what she talked about:

0:00 Introduction and an update about a possible Kangxi Coming relaunch

4:19 The show’s inception and how complete opposites Kevin Tsai and Dee Hsu came to be paired together

12:50 The first episode of Kangxi Coming and why it became so popular

17:33 The show’s evolution over the years and the introduction of assistant host Hank Chen

23:31 How Kangxi Coming managed to capture Chinese audiences despite a tight budget

29:49 The show coming to an end

34:53 Kangxi Coming’s resounding legacy till today

37:15 What is Dee Hsu, Kevin Tsai and Hank Chen up to today?

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

