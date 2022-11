SINGAPORE – SJI International student Gabrielle Tay has been a huge fan of The Sound Of Music musical since she was in kindergarten.

The Singaporean, who turns 15 on Nov 24, was among almost 400 hopefuls who auditioned in June to be part of the Singapore cast of children in the upcoming beloved production about the Austrian von Trapp family and its governess Maria, which was adapted into the Oscar-winning 1965 film of the same name.