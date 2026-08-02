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US actor Vincent Pastore was found dead on Aug 1 in his home in The Bronx.

NEW YORK - Vincent Pastore, the actor best known for mob enforcer-turned-informant Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on HBO’s hit series The Sopranos, has died at the age of 80, his manager told AFP on Aug 1.

Hollywood news outlet Deadline reported that the veteran actor, a native New Yorker, was found dead on Aug 1 in his home in The Bronx.

The manager, Robert Attermann, confirmed his death to AFP, but did not offer details about the circumstances.

Born on July 14, 1946, Pastore served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War before earning a university degree in drama.

He was often cast as a quintessential New York gangster, with film roles in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990) and Brian de Palma’s Carlito’s Way (1993).

But his signature role was “Big Pussy”, a right-hand man to Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) who later became an FBI informant.

His murder at the end of season two is one of the most iconic scenes in the Emmy-winning series’ long run.

“Not in the face, ok?“ he says, before he is shot multiple times at point-blank range by Soprano and two other associates.

He made guest appearances on many television series, including Law and Order and The Practice, and did voice acting in the animated Shark Tale.

He also appeared on several reality shows, including The Celebrity Apprentice, when Donald Trump was still hosting.

“I had the privilege of representing Vinny for more than 30 years, long before The Sopranos made him a household name,” Attermann said in a statement.

“To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable Big Pussy, but to those of us who knew him, he was so much more,” he said.

“He loved being an actor. He was passionate about his craft and was always encouraging, respectful, and generous with young actors, taking the time to offer guidance and support whenever he could.” AFP